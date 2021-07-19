Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,016.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 845,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after buying an additional 315,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

