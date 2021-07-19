Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $931,778.55 and $46,643.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013623 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00776707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,756,037 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

