Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,869.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $86,869.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $49.54 or 0.00158352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00100464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00147760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,277.02 or 0.99979196 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 540,621 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

