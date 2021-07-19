MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 89,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.