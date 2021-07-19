Mizuho Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,334 shares of company stock worth $80,027,498. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.