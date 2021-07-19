Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.83 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

