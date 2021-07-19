MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 625 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,257,300.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

