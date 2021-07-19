MML Investors Services LLC Buys 569 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

GATX opened at $88.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

