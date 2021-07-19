MML Investors Services LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.