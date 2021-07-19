MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.76 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

