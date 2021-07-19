MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.