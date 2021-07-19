Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MTC remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Monday. 3,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70. Mmtec has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mmtec by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

