Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell acquired 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

