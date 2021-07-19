Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $288.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.