Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.28 million and $1.63 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00767344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.