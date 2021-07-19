MONK (MONK) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, MONK has traded 6% higher against the dollar. MONK has a market cap of $929,751.57 and $1,922.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008515 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001494 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,873,847 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

