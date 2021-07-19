Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005 in the last quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

