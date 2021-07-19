Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00371922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.