MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $40,009.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00098838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00148870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.32 or 1.00181902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.