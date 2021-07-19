Morgan Stanley Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.50

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.41.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.66 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

