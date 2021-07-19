Morgan Stanley Lowers Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target to $33.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

ADAG stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. Adagene has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $4,936,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

