Morgan Stanley Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $127.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.20.

RGA opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

