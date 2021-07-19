Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $33.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

