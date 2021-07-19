MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

ETR:MOR opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Monday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €56.24 ($66.16) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

