mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,653.30 or 0.99917709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

