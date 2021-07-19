M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $141.19 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.90.

MTB opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

