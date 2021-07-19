MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

