Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

MLLGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MLLGF remained flat at $$10.27 during trading on Monday. 9,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

