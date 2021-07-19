MyNeighborAlice Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.71 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $85.58 million and approximately $70.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00015998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00773515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

