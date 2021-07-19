MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $38.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.