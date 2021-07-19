Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 7,904.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NBR opened at $89.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

