Name Change Token Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $796,648.13 and $111,583.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.22 or 0.00773454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 43,055,119 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

