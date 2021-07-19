Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,217 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTX. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.