Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,217 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTX. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34.
Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
