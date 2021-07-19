NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,664. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

