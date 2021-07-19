National Bank Financial Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.95.

AEM stock opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

