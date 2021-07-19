National Bank Financial Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

BTO stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

