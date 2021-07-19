National Bank Financial Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.74.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

