National Bank Financial Increases Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$4.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.