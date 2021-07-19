National Bank Financial Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

HBM stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.16 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

