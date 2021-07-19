National Bank Financial Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

