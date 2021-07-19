National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

