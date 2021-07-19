National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Bank by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

