National Bankshares Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.14. 7,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,310. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

