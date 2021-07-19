National Bankshares Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 430,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.63.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

