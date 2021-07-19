National Bankshares Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.36 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock has a market cap of C$701.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

