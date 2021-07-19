National Bankshares Lowers BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.20

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.15.

ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$384.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.63.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

