National Bankshares Trims Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Target Price to C$2.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVQ.U. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVQ.U traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.57. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.