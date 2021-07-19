Naveen Gavini Sells 16,801 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

LOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

