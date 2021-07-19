Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) a $42.74 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.59.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 374,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

