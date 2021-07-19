Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $373,050.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

Shares of NNI opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

